Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slightly pared losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, with policymakers taking note of a job market that has "generally eased" while inflation continues to move towards the U.S. central bank's 2% target. The dollar index was last down 0.49% at 104.59, while the euro gained 0.44% to $1.0775. The greenback was down 0.85% at 153.31 Japanese yen .



Reporting by Karen Brettell

