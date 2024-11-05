Nov 8 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, hurt by losses in crude prices, while investors shifted their focus to key domestic jobs data due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.7% at 6:08 a.m. ET (11:08 GMT).

Canada's energy sector could come under pressure as oil prices fell due to reduced concerns about a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico impacting U.S. oil and gas output.

The materials sector grabbed focus as gold prices fell, set for their biggest weekly fall in over five months, as markets assessed Trump's victory and its potential impact on the U.S. interest rate trajectory.

Copper prices also fell as the top consumer China's latest policy support came below market expectations.

Investors will closely watch Canada's October unemployment rate at 8:30 a.m. ET to get possible clues on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision next month.

The top bank slashed its key policy rates by 50 basis points last month, and traders see a 64% chance for a similar reduction in December.

On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, while also adding that Trump's return would not have a "near-term" impact on monetary policy.

The composite index (.GSPTSE), hit a record closing high on Thursday as it extended its rally from a day before after Donald Trump's victory.

Equities around the globe have mostly benefited this week after Trump's reelection due to his proposed tax cuts and looser regulations on corporations.

Back home, Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), reported third-quarter, opens new tab earnings below analysts' estimates.

COMMODITIES

Gold : $2,688.6; -0.6%

US crude : $71.13; -1.7%

Brent crude : $74.52; -1.5%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3887 Canadian dollars)



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore