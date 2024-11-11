The global silver deficit is expected to fall by 4% to 182 million ounces in 2024, with growth of 2% in total supply offsetting demand growth of 1%, the Silver Institute industry association said on Wednesday.

Silver, used in jewellery, electronics, electric vehicles and solar panels as well as an investment, faces the fourth year of a structural market deficit, the Silver Institute said in a review prepared with consultancy Metals Focus.

Record industrial demand and a recovery in jewellery consumption will lift demand to 1.21-billioln ounces in 2024 despite a 16% decrease in physical investment, according to the review.

Mine supply is expected to rise by 1% led by higher production in Mexico, Chile and the US, while recycling will add 5% due to a spike in western silverware scrap.

With spot silver prices up 32% so far this year amid gold’s rally and improved outlook for industrial demand, exchange-traded products (ETPs) are on track for their first annual inflows in three years, according to the review.