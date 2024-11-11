Nov 14 (Reuters) - Futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate edged down after data showed wholesale prices firmed a little more than expected last month, though not enough to suggest traders have lost confidence that the U.S. central bank will cut short-term borrowing costs again next month. After the data, which showed producer prices excluding food and energy rose 3.1% in the 12 months through October, traders priced in about a 75% chance of a quarter-point interest-rate cut in December, versus more than 80% before the data. They also lightened up a bit on their expectations for rate cuts next year, pricing in no more than two further quarter-point hikes for the whole of 2025.



Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Christina Fincher

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.