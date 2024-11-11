Beijing – China’s Zijin Mining said on Thursday that some “high-grade ore bodies” in the shallow areas of the Buritica gold mine in Colombia had been illegally mined by organized groups. The illegal mining has led to certain losses for its subsidiary, Continental Gold Inc, though the exact amount of lost resources is still being verified, a company statement said. (Reporting by Beijing newsroomEditing by Mark Potter)

