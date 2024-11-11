Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 0.5% in September from August on lower sales of petroleum and coal products, as well as aerospace product and parts, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 0.7%.

Month/month change (%)

Sept Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

Sales -0.5 -1.3 -1.3

Sales ex-autos -0.7 -1.1 -1.1

Inventories -0.4 -0.5 -0.6

Unfilled orders +1.6 -1.3 -0.7



New orders +3.9 -2.8 -2.4

Sept Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

Inv/sales ratio 1.74 1.74 1.75

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 0.8% decrease in factory sales in September from August.

