Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 0.5% in September from August on lower sales of petroleum and coal products, as well as aerospace product and parts, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 0.7%.
Month/month change (%)
Sept Aug(rev) Aug(prev)
Sales -0.5 -1.3 -1.3
Sales ex-autos -0.7 -1.1 -1.1
Inventories -0.4 -0.5 -0.6
Unfilled orders +1.6 -1.3 -0.7
New orders +3.9 -2.8 -2.4
Sept Aug(rev) Aug(prev)
Inv/sales ratio 1.74 1.74 1.75
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 0.8% decrease in factory sales in September from August.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)((promit.mukherjee@tr.com, opens new tab))
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.