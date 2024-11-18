MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should return to a more forward-looking approach in setting monetary policy and provide more guidance on future moves now that post-pandemic shocks are abating and inflation normalising, a top policymaker said.

ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday the euro zone economy was returning into "charted territory" after the "exceptional shocks of 2022-2023" and inflation forecasting errors were normalising.



The ECB now needs to "focus on the sluggishness of the real economy" and move official interest rates into "neutral, or even expansionary, territory," Panetta said in the text of a speech at Milan's Bocconi university.

"With inflation close to target and domestic demand stagnant, restrictive monetary conditions are no longer necessary," he said, adding inflation could fall well below target in the absence of a sustained recovery.

"A scenario that would be difficult for monetary policy to counteract and should therefore be avoided," he said.

Having managed to steer the euro zone's economy through uncharted waters, the ECB should change its "meeting by meeting" approach to monetary policy dictated by the exceptional circumstances of the past two years, which forced it to give less weight to forecasts, Panetta said.

"We can now return to a more traditional, genuinely forward-looking approach to monetary policy, in line with our medium-term orientation."



Panetta also urged the ECB "to provide more guidance on the expected evolution of our policy than has been the case in the recent past.

"This will help firms and households to form their views on the future path of policy rates, thereby supporting demand and the recovery of the real economy".

Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Gavin Jones