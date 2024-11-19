Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau has signed a deal to buy out the stakes owned in Gerdau Summit by its joint venture partners Sumitomo Corporation and Japan Steel Works, it said on Thursday in a securities filing. According to Gerdau, it will buy a 39.53% slice owned by Sumitomo and a 1.74% stake from JSW, with a total cost of $32.6 million. The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, Gerdau said. (By Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Jan Harvey)

