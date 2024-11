Nov 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams sees inflation cooling and interest rates falling further, he told Barron's in an interview published on Thursday. Two percent is the inflation rate that can best balance the central bank's employment and price stability goals, Williams told Barron's.



Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

