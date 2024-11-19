Global Lithium will push back its annual shareholder meeting to February to allow time for the Australian government to review a potential breach by a shareholder of foreign acquisition laws.

Global Lithium notified the markets of the court’s approval for it to delay the meeting by three months to Feb. 14 in an exchange filing on Tuesday and said it would provide more information on the matter soon.

The deferral will give more time for the Treasury of the Australian government to consider a report that Global Lithium submitted to the agency on potential breaches of the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act, the company said in the filing.

(By Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)