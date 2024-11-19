Russia will continue to buy diamonds through a state fund in 2025 in order to support the diamond industry and market, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday.

The Russian budget for 2025-2027 has set aside $1.55 billion for the purchase of precious metals and gems, Moiseev said in a statement.

Russia will continue to ensure “stable global rough diamond prices in the wake of oversupply in the current market,” the same statement said.

State-owned precious metals and gems repository Gokhran resumed buying diamonds from Alrosa in March 2024. Alrosa, under US and EU sanctions, is the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by volume with 30% of the market.

(By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)