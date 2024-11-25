Anglo American AAL.L said on Tuesday its South African unit has launched a placing of about 16 million shares in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) as the London-listed miner works toward a demerger of the Johannesburg-listed unit.
The total offering size is about $535 million, according to a bookrunner.
Anglo American said it was proposing to sell about an additional 6% of Amplats as part of the demerger process.
The placing will also raise cash for Anglo American, the parent company of Amplats.
(By Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
