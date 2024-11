Chinese mining company Chinalco could invest some $426 million in bauxite mining in Suriname, the chair of a Surinamese presidential mining commission said on Monday, with the South American country expected to get a 13% share in the project. If approved by parliament, Chinalco could begin construction by the middle of next year and would produce 6 million tonnes of bauxite – the key ore for aluminum – per year, said government advisor Daniel Lachman. (By Ank Kuipers and Oliver Griffin)

