Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, amid broad-based gains led by healthcare and consumer shares, even as investors reflected on Donald Trump's recent tariff threats and parsed U.S. economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), was up 105.62 points, or 0.42%, at 25,510.76, and was trading near a record high it last touched on Nov. 25.

At least 11 sectors on the index were in the green, with healthcare (.GSPTTHC), and consumer discretionary (.GSPTTCD), leading with 1% and 0.9% gains, respectively.

Leading the index were Orla Mining <OLA.TO​>, up 5.4%, Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO), up 5.3%, and New Gold (NGD.TO), up by 4.7%.

The index is "likely up today after Canada made some pledges to tighten border control," said Ian Chong, portfolio manager at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Canada's public safety minister said on Tuesday they shared the United States' concern around security of the border and have agreed to add new technology as well as provide necessary personnel.

Domestic investors have been concerned about President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to impose a 25% tariff on U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, and Trump does not intend to spare crude oil from his planned tariffs.

The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday the proposed measures, if implemented, would impact both economies and the top bank will incorporate those into its economic forecasts.

Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes edged lower on Wednesday after key inflation data was in line with estimates.

A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure index rose 2.3% in October on an annual basis. On a monthly basis it rose 0.2%, in line with economists' expectations.

Separately, the U.S. weekly jobless claims fell last week.

The U.S. economy grew at a solid clip in the third quarter, the government confirmed on Wednesday, amid robust consumer spending.

Traders see a 65.6% chance for a 25-basis-point interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve next month.

Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri