London – The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to increase fees next year by an average of 4.7%, but there will be no rise in charges for trading on the open-outcry floor, it said on Thursday. The exchange, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement that base trading and clearing fees will rise in 2025 between 0% and 6.5%. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)

