Nov 28 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday in thin trading volume, as investors were reluctant to place big bets due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08% at 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 GMT).

Trading in U.S. equities and Treasuries was closed, but U.S. stock futures gauges ticked higher.

Oil prices nudged up after a surprise jump in U.S. gasoline inventories and postponement of the OPEC+ meeting on output policy to Dec. 5 from Dec. 1.

The materials sector could take cues from gold prices that steadied, and copper prices that dipped against a stronger dollar.

Wall Street indexes closed lower on Wednesday as technology stocks slumped after strong U.S. data showed a pause in inflation's downward trend.

The data, along with President-elect Donald Trump's pledged tariffs on imported goods could restrict the U.S. rate-cutting cycle next year.



The composite index (.GSPTSE), ended at a record closing high on Wednesday, led by gains in utilities and consumer-related stocks, as long-term borrowing costs fell and investors grew less anxious about the prospect of sweeping U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports.

Ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate-setting meeting on Dec. 11, on Friday investors will take note of a reading from third-quarter annualized gross domestic product data, which is expected to miss the central bank's estimate.

Traders widely expect a 25-basis-point interest rate cut next month. The central bank has already cut its key interest rate four times in a row this year to spur growth.

In corporate news, technologies supplier for diecasting, extrusion and automotive industries Exco Technologies (XTC.TO), missed fourth-quarter sales estimates on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES

Gold : $2,647.66; +0.46%

US crude : $69.14; +0.61%

Brent crude : $73.30; +0.65%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.4004 Canadian dollars)



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng