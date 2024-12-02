Peru has named Jorge Montero as its new minister of mines and energy, according to a government resolution published on Sunday, after his predecessor was removed by the country’s congress.

Former minister Romulo Mucho was removed from his post on Tuesday as protesters from small-scale miners camped outside the Peruvian legislature’s building in capital Lima, and intermittently halted traffic throughout the south.

Peruvian small-scale miners – many of whom do not operate with proper permits – have been demanding a two-year extension of a program that allows them to operate temporarily.

Authorities say the program, meant to regularize the artisanal miners, has caused illegal mining to multiply and legislators argued in Congress that Mucho had shown a lack of interest and/or ability to solve the issue.

The resolution naming Montero was published on Sunday but also dated Saturday, Nov. 30.

The appointment represents a return to Peru’s ministry of mines and energy for Montero who, according to his LinkedIn profile, served as Peru’s vice minister of mines from November 2020 to August 2021.

(By Oliver Griffin; Editing by Marguerita Choy)