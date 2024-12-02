Dec 2 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by oil prices, while investors look ahead to domestic jobs data due later in the week to gauge the Bank of Canada's policy easing trajectory.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.23% at 6:01 a.m. ET (11:01 GMT).

The composite index (.GSPTSE), ended at a record high on Friday and clocked its largest monthly gain in over 12 months.

Canada's energy sector could benefit from oil prices moving upward amid strong factory activity in China and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The materials sector could take cues from gold prices which were weighed down by a robust U.S. dollar, while copper also edged lower.

Canadian investors will focus on the country's manufacturing PMI data for November due at 09:30 a.m. ET. However, all eyes will be on key November employment numbers expected later in the week that could influence BoC's rate decision next week.

Traders are pricing in a 46.8% chance for a 50-basis point cut at the BoC's meeting on Dec. 11, bets of which jumped after last week's data showed Canada's economy grew just 1% in the third quarter.

Investors around the globe will monitor Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday to get cues on the U.S. interest rate outlook.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he discussed the border, trade and energy in a "very productive" meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The S&P 500 and Dow notched record closing highs in a shortened Black Friday session, lifted by technology stocks.

Investors were unsettled after Trump's pledged to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico last week.

In corporate news, Condor Gold (CNDR.L), said it received two non-binding takeover proposals from Calibre Mining (CXB.TO), and Metals Exploration (MTL.L), opens new tab.

Quarterly earnings from big Canadian lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO), will also be in focus later in the week.

COMMODITIES

Gold : $2637.09; -0.62%

US crude : $68.67; +0.99%

Brent crude : $72.57; +1.02%

($1 = 1.4036 Canadian dollars)

