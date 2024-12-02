Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices trimmed gains on Tuesday after strong U.S. jobs data hinted at a cautious approach to rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while a softer dollar and easing Treasury yields capped losses as markets awaited further economic cues.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% at $2,644.05 per ounce, as of 01:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT). Prices were up as much as 0.7% before the U.S. job openings data. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% higher at $2,667.90.

Bullion trimmed earlier gains as "the JOLTS data confirms our expectations of a rebound in the job market, which eases fears of a significant slowdown in labor markets ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

A strong jobs report could lead the Fed to take a cautious stance on cutting interest rates. Investors' focus turns to the ADP employment report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's payrolls report.



Traders are currently pricing in a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point December rate cut.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to more than a month's low, and the dollar was also down 0.3%, limiting losses in bullion.

Analysts at JPMorgan and HSBC highlighted gold's role as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty, noting that elevated global tensions and conflicts have boosted its appeal.

They emphasized that President-elect Trump's policies could further heighten geopolitical risks, potentially benefiting gold as a safe-haven asset heading into 2025.

"We believe gold's post-election sell-off was a positioning-driven stumble, not a sea change," JP Morgan noted, forecasting prices could climb toward $3,000/oz in 2025 as physical demand and less frothy futures positioning will set the stage for further price gains in 2025.

Gold, which does not pay any interest, historically performs well in low-interest rate environments and during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

Spot silver added 1.7% to $31.01 per ounce, platinum rose 1% to $956 and palladium was down 0.9% at $973.



Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Krishna Chandra Eluri