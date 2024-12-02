Brazilian mining company Vale expects Chinese steel production to decline in coming years as its economy cools, while other regions in the world such as the Middle East and India are expected to increase production. Vale’s commercial VP Rogerio Nogueira told investors and analysts in a presentation at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday that the company will adjust its distribution network to answer to the geographical changes on global steel production. (By Marcelo Teixeira)

