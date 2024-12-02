US President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday an additional $600 million in financing for projects along the Lobito rail corridor during his trip to Angola, according to a senior administration official. The funding for solar, critical minerals and telecommunications projects along the corridor comes during Biden’s first visit as president to Sub-Saharan Africa and the first by any US president to Angola. (By Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Costas Pitas)

