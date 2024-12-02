WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had picked Peter Navarro to be senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Navarro served as head of a newly created position - director of the White House National Trade Council - in the first Trump administration.

"During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American," Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the nomination.



Navarro was sentenced in January to four months in prison after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by Trump supporters.



