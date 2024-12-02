Peruvian mining company Buenaventura, a major precious metals producer, has approved a set of debt measures including a bond issuance of $650 million, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday. The miner added that shareholders had approved what it called a “repurchase or rescue operation” of currently active bonds. Peru is one of the world’s top mining economies, especially for key industrial metal copper, with mineral sales contributing a large share of the country’s export revenue. (By Marco Aquino; Editing by Kylie Madry)

