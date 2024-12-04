Dec 10 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of a crucial inflation report this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate verdict.

A November reading of the consumer price index (CPI), due on Wednesday, is among the last major datasets ahead of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 meeting. The report is expected to show a slight increase in headline inflation last month.

Trader bets on the Fed delivering another 25 basis point interest rate cut next week stand at over 86%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Bets had jumped after Friday's employment report that showed a surge in job growth but also marked an uptick in unemployment.

However, bets indicate the central bank is expected to pause its easing cycle in January, as a host of Fed officials last week hinted at a slower pace of monetary policy easing on the back of a resilient economy.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 2 points, or 0%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 28.5 points, or 0.13%.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday, pressured by technology stocks whose declines were led by Nvidia (NVDA.O), after the Chinese market regulator launched an antitrust probe into the AI chip giant. Its shares were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

"With most stock indices recording significant gains in November, particularly after Trump's reelection, red sessions like yesterday's are pretty useful in reining in expectations of a perpetual rally," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, market analyst at forex broker XM, wrote in a morning note.

U.S. equities started their year-end journey on a broadly positive note, with the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC), logging gains in their first week, building upon a stellar November after Donald Trump's win in the presidential election.

The president-elect's potential policies on tax cuts and looser regulation in the incoming administration are expected to boost corporate performance.

Most megacap and growth stocks were slightly higher, though Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), outperformed with an 2.2% advance.

Among other notable movers, Oracle (ORCL.N), dipped 7.9% after the cloud computing company missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter results and forecast its third-quarter profit below estimates.

C3.ai (AI.N), climbed 7.7% after the AI software maker raised its forecast for fiscal year 2025 revenue, while software firm MongoDB (MDB.O), slipped 6.3% despite raising its forecast for annual results.

Pinterest (PINS.N), slipped 2.3% after Piper Sandler downgraded its rating on the image-sharing platform to "neutral" from "overweight", while eBay (EBAY.O), eased 3.7% as Jefferies lowered the e-commerce firm's rating to "underperform" from "hold".

Reporting by Purvi Agarwal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel