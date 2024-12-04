Dec 10 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index nudged down on Tuesday as oil prices eased, while cautious investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index fell 0.14% at 6:12 a.m. ET (11:12 a.m. GMT).

The BoC is widely anticipated to cut policy rate by an outsized half percentage point on Wednesday. The expectations jumped after Friday's jobs data showed a sharp rise in the country's unemployment rate.

Though Canada's inflation remains right within the central bank's 2% target range, investors have expressed concerns about its dismal economic growth.

The central bank has reduced rates by 125 bps since June, nearly double that of its southern neighbour, the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In commodities, oil prices slipped as concerns eased about the fallout from the overthrow of Syria's president.

Gold prices rose owing to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations of a U.S. rate cut this month.

On the other hand, copper prices slipped against a firm U.S. dollar, while dismal trade numbers from top consumer China also weighed.

The composite index (.GSPTSE), ended lower on Monday, pulling back from intraday record high, as technology and industrial shares lost ground.

Across the border, investors awaited the consumer price index (CPI) data due on Wednesday that could cement another rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Bets for a 25-basis-point cut next week stand at over 86%.

In corporate news, food retail and distribution company North West Company (NWC.TO), missed third-quarter revenue estimates.

COMMODITIES

Gold : $2,672.73; +0.52%

US crude : $67.80; -0.83%

Brent crude : $71.62; -0.72%

($1 = 1.4169 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ragini Mathur; Editing by Vijay Kishore