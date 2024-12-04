Santiago – Copper production in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, is projected to range between 5.4 and 5.6 million tons in 2025, the National Mining Association (Sonami) said on Wednesday.

Chilean mining firms also expect copper prices to range between $4.2 and $4.5 per pound next year, according to industry projections.

In September, Chile’s central bank forecast an average copper price of $4.25 per pound in 2025, slightly below its previous estimate of $4.30 per pound.

The country plans to invest approximately $83.18 billion in Mining from 2024 through 2033, a 27% increase from last year’s estimate, according to a study by state-run agency Cochilco cited in Diario Financiero.

