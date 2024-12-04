Dec 12 (Reuters) - Traders of interest-rate futures that settle to the Federal Reserve's policy rate added to bets the central bank rate will cut borrowing costs next week and follow up next year with further reductions, after economic data showed weekly claims for unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose. Traders now see the probability of a rate cut next week at about 97%, up from about 94% before the report, and are pricing in another three quarter-point rate cuts in 2025.



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Alex Richardson

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.