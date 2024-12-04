NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar retreated from a two-year high on Friday, but was heading for its third consecutive week of gains, with data showing a slowdown in inflation two days after the Federal Reserve delivered a cut to interest rates.

The dollar was down 0.42% against a basket of six other currencies at 107.97 , but earlier in the session it rose as high as 108.54 - its highest level since November 2022.

Commerce Department data on Friday showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - rose 0.1% in November after an unrevised 0.2% gain in October.



But in the 12 months through November, the PCE price index advanced 2.4% compared with a 2.3% increase in October.



