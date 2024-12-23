Korea Zinc is planning a 10-for-1 stock split, it said on Monday. The plan will be put to a shareholders’ meeting on Jan. 23, the company said in a regulatory filing. Rival Young Poong and private equity firm MBK Partners have been trying to take over Korea Zinc, the world’s biggest zinc refiner. (By Joyce Lee)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.