Dec 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were flat on Monday, as investors avoided placing big bets ahead of key domestic economic data due later in the day.

The S&P/TSX index futures were up 0.01% at 06:13 a.m. ET (11:13 GMT).

Early estimates of Canada's gross domestic product data for October show a 0.1% expansion on a monthly basis.

It is the last major Canadian economic indicator for the year. Separately, producer prices data for November is also expected later in the day.



Investors will also be able to go over the Bank of Canada's summary of monetary policy deliberations by the Governing Council for the December policy decision when it is released later on Monday.

The central bank slashed its key policy rate by 50 basis points earlier this month, but warned further easing will be more gradual.

In commodities, gold prices eased in thin trading due to the holiday season.

Oil prices nudged down, while the outlook for a supply surplus next year weighed on the market.

The composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab ended higher on Friday after six consecutive days of declines as investors welcomed U.S. inflation data and looked past rising domestic political uncertainty.

Wall Street futures rose on Monday as a last-minute government funding bill averted a shutdown, while optimism about cooling inflation started the holiday-shortened week on a positive note.

In corporate news, labor union Unifor said on Sunday its members at Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), opens new tab have ratified a new four-year collective agreement, averting a potential strike action.

COMMODITIES

Gold : $2618.89; -0.07%

US crude : $69.18; -0.4%

Brent crude : $72.64; -0.41%

($1 = 1.4392 Canadian dollars)



Reporting by Ragini Mathur; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri