Copper production in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the metal, reached 488,519 metric tons in November, a 9.8% year-on-year increase, state agency INE said on Tuesday. The agency added that manufacturing in the country rose 0.6% year-on-year, driven mostly by the production of paper and paper products. (By Fabian Cambero and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

