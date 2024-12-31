Dec 31 (Reuters) - European stocks looked on course for their worst quarterly showing in more than two years on Tuesday, as uncertainty around interest rates and the Trump administration's policies halted a rally that had pushed several markets to record highs this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX), edged up 0.1% on the final trading session of the year, but was on track for a quarterly decline of 3.4% - its biggest since July 2022.

Trading volumes were thin ahead of the New Year holiday, with bourses in Germany, Italy and Switzerland already closed on Tuesday. Those in France, Spain and the UK were set for an early close.

"The cautious mood aligns with global trends, as investors pare back positions ahead of the New Year amid uncertainty over monetary policy and the economic outlook under a Trump presidency," said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

High valuations, climbing Treasury yields and uncertainties about 2025 have all contributed to the risk-off sentiment in the past few sessions on both sides of the Atlantic but the main U.S. indexes have posted strong gains this year.

The S&P 500 (.SPX), has climbed nearly 24% in 2024 while the STOXX 600 is up just 5.4% as slowing European and Chinese economies, automakers' troubles and France's political turmoil weighed on the mood.

German stocks (.GDAXI), outperformed broader European markets this year with a near 19% jump, while political instability and concerns about a widening fiscal deficit dragged the CAC 40 (.FCHI), opens new tab, pushing it down 3% year-to-date.

European shares had hit an all-time high in September, riding on the coattails of an AI-driven surge on Wall Street as well as supported by interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank.

The UK's FTSE 100 (.FTSE), looked set for a near 5% rise in 2024, its fourth consecutive year of gains.

Sector-wise, banks (.SX7P), and insurers led the surge this year, while food & beverage stocks (.SX3P), and automakers (.SXAP), underperformed.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Janane Venkatraman