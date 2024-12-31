The Biden administration on Monday took steps to protect the Ruby Mountains in northeast Nevada from oil, gas and geothermal development for 20 years.

The Interior Department said it had approved an application by the US Forest Service to withdraw 264,442 acres of federal lands in the Ruby Mountains from mineral and geothermal leasing.

The application’s approval removes the lands from development for up to two years and kicks off a 90-day period for the public to comment on the proposed 20-year withdrawal.

The proposal comes three weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to step up domestic oil and gas production, succeeds President Joe Biden, a Democrat who has sought to conserve large amounts of public land.

The lands would remain open to mining claims, the Interior Department said.

“The Ruby Mountains are cherished by local communities for their scenic value, cultural heritage, numerous wildlife and benefit to the local economy through a thriving outdoor recreation industry,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

“Today, we are taking an important and sensible step to pause new oil and gas leasing to ensure that we have the science and public input necessary to inform proposed protections of the Ruby Mountains area for future generations.”

