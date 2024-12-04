Rio Tinto said on Thursday a deck fitter on board its bulk carrier travelling from China to Western Australia was reported missing last week and the Philippine Coast Guard was leading a search and rescue operation.

Rio Tinto said the extensive operation to find the missing individual was conducted over the last week and was ongoing, with the company working closely with the RTM Zheng He’s ship and crew manager Anglo-Eastern and relevant authorities.

Anglo-Eastern and the Philippine Coast Guard did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Rio Tinto said it was cooperating with the authorities and the ship’s manager while conducting its own investigations.

