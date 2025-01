The Indian steel ministry is proposing a merger between state-run KIOCL and NMDC, a government official said on Monday. Mining company NMDC aims to export iron ore pellets from KIOCL post the merger, the official told reporters but declined to be identified. (By Neha Arora in New Delhi and Manvi Pant; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

