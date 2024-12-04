Brazilian miner Vale said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish firm GreenIron to develop initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the mining industry supply chain in Brazil and Sweden. The partnership includes studies on the feasibility of a direct reduction plant to be operated by GreenIron in Brazil and the supply of Vale iron ore to GreenIron’s commercial operations in Sandviken, Sweden, the mining giant said in a statement. (By Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jason Neely)

