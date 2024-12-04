Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data reinforced the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts and boosted the dollar, though underlying safe-haven demand amid uncertainty around President-elect Donald Trump's policies curbed losses.

Spot gold was down 0.5% to $2,677.13 per ounce as of 1125 GMT, off almost one-month highs reached on Friday. U.S. gold futures were 0.4% lower at $2,704.50.



The dollar index (.DXY), hit an over two-year high after the U.S. jobs report reinforced the Fed's cautious approach towards policy easing this year amid concerns of inflation from potential import tariffs under Trump.

A higher dollar makes the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for foreign buyers.

"Stronger dollar and higher U.S. rates remain a headwind for gold, but at the same time elevated market uncertainty coming from higher energy prices, potential tariffs and ongoing inflation concerns supports safe-haven demand for the yellow metal," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20 and some economists say his proposed tariffs could potentially ignite trade wars and inflation. In such a scenario, gold, considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, is likely to perform well.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI), producer price index (PPI), weekly jobless claims and retail sales are the major data due for release this week. A slew of Fed officials are also scheduled to speak and give further insights on the interest rate path.

U.S. stocks sank on Friday, with the S&P 500 erasing its 2025 gains after an upbeat jobs report stoked fresh inflation fears, reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve will be cautious in cutting interest rates this year.

"Weaker U.S. data ahead will be the much-needed catalyst here in taking some heat off the 'economic resilience' story and call for a meaningful reversal in yields. However, this week's data calendar still suggests a cautious outlook for now," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

Currently, markets anticipate 25 basis points of easing so far this year, compared with expectations of 40 basis points last week. Higher interest rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $30.01 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.7% to $958.32, and palladium shed 1.04% to $938.00.



Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Vijay Kishore