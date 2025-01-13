Jan 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Tuesday as cautious investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data due later in the week to infer the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.12% at 6.32 a.m. ET (1132 GMT).

Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Wednesday, which will provide insights into inflation trends in the U.S. and the direction of interest rates.

In commodities, gold prices rose, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar. Copper prices extended gains, reaching a one-month high as data indicated that stimulus measures in China, the top metals consumer, were taking effect.

Oil prices eased slightly , but remained near four-month highs, with the market's attention focused on new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

Toronto's composite index (.GSPTSE), ended near four-week low on Monday due to a bond market sell-off as investors liquidated positions to prepare for potential volatility from anticipated U.S. trade tariffs.

Global equities have lately come under pressure after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data last week dashed expectations of rate cuts by the Fed this year.

Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats have also kept investors on the edge as they believe those measures could add inflationary pressures globally.

Trump has pledged to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada, majority of whose exports go to its southern neighbor.

Stocks finished mostly higher Monday with the S&P 500 bouncing off a two-month low as U.S. Treasury yields stayed elevated with investors dialing back expectations on the pace of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

In corporate news, Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), on Tuesday confirmed it had suspended operations in Mali and that the government had moved gold stock from the miner's Loulo-Gounkoto site to a bank.

($1 = 1.4377 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo