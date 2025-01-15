The Canadian government said on Tuesday it approved with conditions the $34 billion merger deal between Bunge and the Glencore-backed company Viterra.
The conditions for the deal approval include Bunge’s divestiture of six grain elevators in Western Canada and a binding commitment from Bunge to invest at least C$520 million in Canada within the next five years, according to a statement from the transport ministry.
“This decision underscores the importance of promoting economic growth in Canada, while maintaining robust oversight to protect competition and the public interest,” Transport and Internal Trade Minister Anita Anand said in the statement.
(By Ismail Shakil; Editing by Chris Reese)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.