Mining firm MMG Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to resume operations at its Dugald River zinc mine in Queensland later in the day after an approaching grassfire near its perimeter was contained.

MMG, backed by state-owned China Minmetals Corporation, said it does not expect any material impact on its full-year production outlook for Dugald River, which produced more than 150,000 metric tons of zinc in fiscal 2023.

“With the grassfire that was burning on the perimeter of the site now contained, we expect to resume operations at Dugald River today,” the miner said.

It was unclear how long operations at the mine were suspended. Bloomberg News first reported on the halt in operations.

The Chinese miner’s shares were trading 0.4% higher at HK$2.68 by 0401 GMT.

