Jan 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices increased, while investors await next week's domestic economic data and policy changes from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after he takes office.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.28% at 6.36 a.m. ET (1136 GMT).

Energy stocks rose as oil prices , headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains, as the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian energy trade threatens supply disruptions.



Primary focus, however, was on the policy outlook under Trump, who is set to take office on Monday.

Trump's threats of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports have unnerved investors, as Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), ended at a one-week high on Thursday as investors cheered U.S. bank earnings and a drop in long-term borrowing costs.

Canadian stocks are set for slight weekly gains after declining over 1% in the previous week.

Gold prices declined on Friday, but were set for a third consecutive week of gains.

Investors will also look to next week's domestic inflation data for further clarity on the Bank of Canada's policy rate path. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at its Jan. 29 meeting, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The world economy braces for impact as Donald Trump takes office on Monday.

Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed