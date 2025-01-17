The hearing for a lawsuit that Nippon Steel and US Steel brought against US President Joe Biden’s administration is scheduled for February and March, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, without citing sources. The two steelmakers on Jan. 6 filed the lawsuit against Biden’s order blocking Nippon Steel’s planned $14.9 billion buyout of US Steel on national security concerns. Read More: Cleveland-Cliffs teams up with Nucor in potential US Steel bid – report (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.