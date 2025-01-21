Shares of Australia’s Evolution Mining rose to a four-year high on Wednesday after the country’s second-biggest gold miner reported an improved, better-than-expected output in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, boosted by strong bullion prices.

Evolution’s stock rose as much as nearly 2% to A$5.77, its highest level since Nov. 18, 2020, marking 14 sessions of gains in 15. The stock was among the top 10 gainers in the ASX gold sub-index.

The rally comes on the heels of renewed strength in prices of the yellow metal, as markets flocked to the safe-haven asset amid uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s potential tariffs.

The company reported a quarterly group gold production of 194,793 ounces, compared with 161,073 ounces a year earlier.

Evolution Mining, with operations in Canada, saw its Cowal mining operations in New South Wales supporting a huge margin of the company’s production. It logged 91,417 ounces this quarter, compared with 71,848 ounces last year.

The company’s cash flow surged 54% to A$165 million ($103.42 million), with potential for further improvement in the second half, driven by high gold prices.

The Q2 2025 results “demonstrated signs of operational stability and were positive at the margin with a second quarter of positive cash flows from Red Lake and strong production from Cowal,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

The miner expects a 25,000-ounce production drop in the March quarter due to planned mine shutdowns, but remains on track to achieve its full-year gold and copper outlook.

($1 = 1.5954 Australian dollars)

(By Nikita Maria Jino; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)