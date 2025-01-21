Jan 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as crude and gold prices climbed and investors took stock of the latest tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7.00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Gold prices reached an 11-week high, driven by safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over U.S. trade policies and a weaker dollar.

Oil prices , edged higher after a more than 2% drop on Tuesday.



Wall Street futures also advanced on Wednesday as investors responded positively to Netflix's strong quarterly results and Trump's significant support for the AI technology sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab gained for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, as optimism about a business-friendly U.S. government offset concerns about impending trade tariffs.

Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union on Feb. 1.

Domestic producer price index data, due before the bell on Wednesday, was also in focus after a softer-than-expected consumer price figure in the previous day strengthened the bets for another rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

Markets are now pricing in an 85% probability of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the central bank's meeting on Jan. 29.

Trump stirs the tariff pot again, but this time his threats are aimed at the EU and China.

Reporting by Ragini Mathur; Editing by Sahal Muhammed