Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales were unchanged in November from October at C$67.57 billion ($46.99 billion), as higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers were offset by lower sales at food and beverage retailers, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Sales likely rose 1.6% in December, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In November, sales were down in six of nine subsectors, representing 56.7% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.4%.



(Percent changes) Nov Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo

Total 0.0 +1.6 +0.6 +0.6

Excluding autos/parts -0.7 0.0 -0.1 +0.1

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.4379 Canadian)

