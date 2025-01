Indonesia has approved the 2025 nickel mining quota at 298.5 million wet metric tons, the country’s nickel miner association APNI told a parliamentary hearing. The quota was higher than last year’s 271.89 million wet metric tons, APNI data shows. (Reporting by Bernadette ChristinaEditing by David Goodman)

