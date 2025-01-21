GENEVA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization chief said on Thursday that any tit-for-tat trade wars would have catastrophic consequences for global growth in a debate where U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats were discussed. "If we have tit-for-tat retaliation, whether it's 25% tariff (or) 60% and we go to where we were in the 1930s we're going to see double-digit global GDP losses. That's catastrophic. Everyone will pay," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers

