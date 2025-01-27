Top copper mine Las Bambas, controlled by miner MMG in Peru, expects to produce some 400,000 metric tons of the red metal in 2025, the Andean nation’s energy and mines ministry said on Wednesday. Ministry officials met with Las Bambas executives to discuss progress on their operations, the ministry said on X. The business leaders reportedly said that the Chalcobamba pit mine, part of Las Bambas, would play a key role in output this year. (By Kylie Madry; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

