Lundin Gold expects to produce between 475,000 ounces and 525,000 ounces of gold per year from 2025 to 2027 at the Fruta del Norte mina in Ecuador, the company’s chief executive Ron Hochstein told journalists on Wednesday. In 2024, the Canadian mining company saw production of 502,029 ounces at the mine, Hochstein said, adding that expansion works at the mine’s processing plant would finish in the first quarter of this year.

(By Alexandra Valencia and Oliver Griffin)

