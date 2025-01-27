Codelco said on Thursday it would use grinding balls made from recycled material in its flagship El Teniente mine, allowing it to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The move, which involves a five-year contract with Magotteaux Andino, a unit of Chile’s Sigdo Koppers, is part of efforts by the world’s largest copper producer to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

“This is the first grinding ball contract that incorporates a 100% supply model from recovered material,” said Mauricio Acuna, Codelco’s vice president of supply, said in a statement from the company.

Acuna added that during 2025, Codelco’s Andina division will gradually incorporate this same circular supply model.

The manufacturing process generates a carbon footprint 53% lower than the input previously used in El Teniente and will allow the reduction of 40,000 annual tonnes of CO2, equivalent to the annual emissions from about 8,500 vehicles.

